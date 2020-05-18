USS Theodore Roosevelt: Coronavirus stricken aircraft carrier simulates being at sea in preparation for returning to operations

Despite those troubles the Navy is waging the simulation.

“During the simulation, or ” quick cruise ship,” the crew will simulate normal underway conditions while testing the critical systems required to sustain the ship during its upcoming underway operations,” the United States Navy’s Seventh Fleet claimed in a declaration Sunday.

“Our Sailors have tested all of the ship’s systems individually, but this is our opportunity to integrate all of that together and show that Theodore Roosevelt is ready and able to go back to sea,”Capt Carlos Sardiello, the ship’s commander, claimed in a declaration.