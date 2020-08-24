USPS warns House bill will ‘constrain the ability’ of it to make operational changes

The bill, which passed in a primarily celebration line vote with 26 Republicans supporting it, is not anticipated to be used up in the Senate.
In a Sunday night declaration, the USPS stated it “greatly appreciates the efforts of the House of Representatives to assist us” however included it was “concerned” about the effect of the some of the bill’s requirements.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform that will ensure our long-term health, and we remain a vital part of our nation’s critical infrastructure,” the declaration checked out.
“We reiterate that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time, and will do everything necessary to meet this sacred duty,” it stated in a declaration.