USPS warns House bill will ‘constrain the ability’ of it to make operational changes

The bill would prohibit the USPS from making changes to its operations– such as taking apart arranging makers or eliminating collection boxes– till the coronavrius pandemic has actually ended. USPS has actually stated such steps would assist it handle significant losses.

The bill, which passed in a primarily celebration line vote with 26 Republicans supporting it, is not anticipated to be used up in the Senate.

In a Sunday night declaration, the USPS stated it “greatly appreciates the efforts of the House of Representatives to assist us” however included it was “concerned” about the effect of the some of the bill’s requirements.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform that will ensure our long-term health, and we remain a vital part of our nation’s critical infrastructure,” the declaration checked out.