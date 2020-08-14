USPS removes mail collection boxes and reduces post office hours as critics accuse Trump administration of voter suppression

Officials say that in the last week the USPS has removed letter collection boxes in at least four states: New York, Oregon, Montana and Indiana. The USPS has also begun notifying postal workers in at least three states — West Virginia, Florida and Missouri — that they will start to reduce their retail operating hours, according to union officials.

Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, called the removal of the letter collection boxes “voter suppression” on Twitter. Blaiming President Donald Trump, Wyden said the President is sabotaging the election “right under our noses.”

But USPS spokesperson Kimberly Frum suggested the removal, and installation, of the almost 142,000 letter collection boxes nationwide was routine, and “has been based on mail volume received in those boxes.”

Frum said that the postal service has been putting more emphasis on stabilizing the number in use and moving “low-use boxes to high traffic areas.” Frum did not immediately respond to CNN’s questions about the reduced hours in West Virginia, Florida and Missouri. The USPS has received intense scrutiny in recent weeks as many Americans are expected to vote by mail this presidential election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite assuring the public earlier this month that it would be able to handle the added volume of mail-in ballots, the postal service sent letters to multiple states warning them that slowdowns in delivery could cause ballots to show up late and not be counted. Trump has…

