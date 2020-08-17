USPS: Pelosi to recall the House to ‘save’ the post office

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will get in touch with the House of Representatives to return to session in the coming days to vote on a costs to secure the United States Postal Service.

In a letter launched on Sunday, Ms Pelosi implicated President Trump of a “campaign to sabotage the election”.

It follows the USPS alerted that countless mail tallies might not show up in time to be counted in the election.

Critics blamed the brand-new USPS head – a devoted advocate of the president – for a downturn in shipments.

A record variety of individuals are anticipated to vote by mail ahead of the 3 November governmental election due to the pandemic.

The president has actually consistently stated mail-in tallies will lead to ballot scams and provide an increase to his competitorDemocrat Joe Biden However, professionals state the mail-in ballot system, which Mr Trump himself utilizes, is safe from tampering.

