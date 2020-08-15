USPS HQ won’t say if decision by Western district to stop removing letter collection boxes is still in effect

Rod Spurgeon, a USPS representative for the service’s Western area, told CNN on Friday night that postal staff members in 16 states and parts of 2 others would stop the elimination of letter collection boxes till after the election.

But it’s uncertain whether the policy verified by Spurgeon is still in effect or if they will be returning the gotten rid of letter collection boxes to their previous places.

That’s due to the fact that the USPS’ reorganization strategy took effect on Saturday, entirely altering the geographical departments of the whole postal service: the Western area is now considerably larger in the retail and shipment and the logistics and processing operations.

Before the reorganization, the Western area had actually included Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Alaska, Nebraska and little parts of Wisconsin and Missouri, according to Spurgeon.

CNN has actually connected to Spurgeon for an upgrade, and duplicated questions to other local and state USPS representatives went unanswered. The news comes as CNN and other wire service reported that in the recently, the USPS has actually gotten rid of letter collection boxes in a minimum of 4 states: New York, Oregon, Montana andIndiana CNN likewise reported that the USPS started alerting postal employees in a minimum of 3 states– West Virginia, Florida and Missouri– that they will begin to decrease their retail operating hours, according to union …

