USPS: House bill would hurt efforts to ‘improve service’

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is voicing issues that brand-new House legislation dealing with modifications at the company would eventually damage its efforts to enhance performance and decrease expenses in the lead-up to the 2020 governmental election.

“We are concerned that some of the requirements of the Bill, while well meaning, will constrain the ability of the Postal Service to make operational changes that will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately improve service to the American people,” USPSsaid in a statement released Sunday evening

“We reiterate that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time, and will do everything necessary to meet this sacred duty,” USPS included, referring to installing issues about the company’s capability to procedure what is most likely to be a substantial increase in mail-in tallies in this year’s elections.

The Democratic- led House on Saturday passed a bill developed to stop USPS from performing functional modifications that might decrease the speed of shipment of mail-in tallies in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation, which passed mostly along celebration lines, came as a raft of modifications at USPS from recently designated Postmaster General Louis DeJoy