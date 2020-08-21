USPS email tells managers not to reconnect sorting machines

The email, sent out hours after DeJoy’s public suspension of modifications on Tuesday, advises postal employees not to reconnect any mail sorting machines that have actually formerly been detached.

“Please message out to your respective Maintenance Managers tonight,” composed Kevin Couch, a director of upkeep operations. “They are not to reconnect/reinstall machines that have been previously disconnected without approval from HQ Maintenance, no matter what direction they are getting from their plant manager.”

DeJoy revealed Tuesday he would stop briefly much of the brand-new policies he put in location, consisting of the elimination of high-volume mail sorting machines, after postal employees, the general public and some legislators, sounded alarms the modifications were triggering huge shipment hold-ups, possibly putting the November election in danger.

It’s uncertain if there’s been extra assistance because Couch sent out the email, which appeared to have actually been sent out to managers in the western area.

The USPS has not been trying to reassemble or change the mail sorting machines or letter collection just recently got rid of in a minimum of 9 states, according to the union authorities CNN spoke to in those states. CNN talked to union authorities throughout the United States on the regional, local and nationwide level, and was just able to recognize 2 centers– Dallas and Tacoma, Washington– that had actually tried to reassemble and reintroduce mail sorting machines back into USPS’s day-to-day operations. The Postmaster General and USPS have actually been …

