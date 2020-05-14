USPS delays next-generation mail truck program due to pandemic

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is pressing back the target date for main proposals to make its next-generation mail truck due to “the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Postal Service and supplier operations.” The hold-up, which was first reported by Trucks.com, comes as the Postal Service is seeking billions of dollars in emergency situation financing as component of the Trump management’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, as well as Economic SecurityAct

The target date for proposals was meant to be March 27 th, yet is currently July 14 th, according to theUSPS The program might honor up to $6 billion in agreements to one or numerous prospective buyers, as well as it’s anticipated to cause the production of virtually 200,000 brand-new mail vehicles. Some of the prospective buyers have actually been servicing all-electric variations, others have actually discovered hybrid choices, as well as one– a collaboration from Ford as well as army lorry supplier Oshkosh– is servicing a gas-powered variation.

The program to change the USPS’s existing vehicles was released in2015 But it has actually dragged out, compeling the Postal Service to maintain its existing vehicles in solution past their anticipated life expectancy– although that they were presented in the late 1980 s as well as very early 1990 s, as well as absence functions like a/c. Two of the initial 6 business have actually left.

The existing vehicles are past their expiry day

One of the 4 continuing to be business is Workhorse, a having a hard time electrical lorry start-up that has a number of its eggs in the USPS agreement basket. Founded in 1998 as an industrial van supplier, it was acquired by trucking titan Navistar in 2005, which ultimately closed it down. AMP Electric Vehicles, a business concentrated on retrofitting burning engine vehicles with EV powertrains, purchased the IP in 2013 as well as thought the Workhorse name.

The brand-new Workhorse established electrical (as well as electric-assisted) business vehicles as well as vans, a few of which were acquired by the similarity Ryder as well as UPS. The firm likewise increased right into drones as well as began servicing an electrical pick-uptruck But as sales of the vehicles as well as vans ran out, Workhorse has actually handled large car loans from numerous investment company to survive. It liquidated its drone department, as well as marketed the EV pick-up truck IP to its previous Chief Executive Officer, whose brand-new start-up Lordstown Motors purchased an old General Motors plant. Workhorse, which got greater than $1 million as component of the coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program, also lately bought out its partner in the mail truck program (trucking supplier VT Hackney) in order to maintain its quote active.

The various other continuing to be rivals consist of the North American arm of Indian corporation Mahindra, which is servicing both a burning engine as well as a crossbreed mailtruck Karsan, a Turkish business lorry supplier, is collaborating with Michigan- based USPS provider Morgan Olson on a plug-in crossbreed mail truck.

Amazon, which depends on the USPS yet has actually been progressively constructing an exclusive distribution framework for many years, is undertaking its very own significant press to amaze its fleet. The firm has actually bought 100,000 electrical distribution vans from EV start-up Rivian as component of a huge financial investment revealed in 2015.