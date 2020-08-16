USPS crisis: Trump’s finger-pointing on post office is latest attempt to rewrite history in real time

The President’s finger-pointing and false information about the turmoil within the USPS was his latest attempt to rewrite history in real time into a variation that much better fits his reelection narrative.

He’s long done the very same with the economy. Glossing over the truth that the United States economy contracted at a 32.9% yearly rate throughout the 2nd quarter and 10s of countless Americans have actually lost their tasks as an outcome of the pandemic, Trump declared Saturday that the United States is seeing “the fastest economic recovery in American history” since of the “foundation” set by his administration. He promoted an all-time high in retail sales and gains in the stock exchange as proof of a rebound that would sway citizens to support himin November

“If I win, which — I hope to win, how can you not when you see numbers like this both on the virus and on the economy?” Trump stated throughout a Saturday press conference at his golf club in Bedminster,New Jersey “I mean, we should win. We should all keep this incredible thing going. And I built it once and I’ll build it again.”

Blaming Democrats At a time when his administration is swallowed up in debate over its efforts to cut USPS operations when the need for mail-in tallies has actually grown tremendously due to the pandemic, Trump attempted to blame the firm’s financing troubleson Democrats He stated they are obstructing settlements on the next stimulus plan due to a deadlock over the Democrats’ proposed help plan for states that drained their …

