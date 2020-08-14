USPS chief acknowledges ‘unintended consequences’ of recent policy changes in new letter

“Unfortunately, this transformative initiative has had unintended consequences that impacted our overall service levels,” DeJoy composed in a memo sent today and gotten by CNN.

“However, recent changes are not the only contributing factors. Over the years we have grown undisciplined in our mail and package processing schedules, causing an increase in delayed mail between processing facilities and delivery units.”

As he deals with mounting criticism for changes that have actually slowed shipment and capability ahead of the November election, DeJoy likewise declared in the letter the policy relocations would increase “performance for the election and upcoming peak season and maintain the high level of public trust we have earned for dedication and commitment to our customers throughout our history.”

The Postmaster General, who began in June, likewise dealt with the new postal service restructuring , calling it a “strategic plan to achieve operation excellence and financial stability.”

DeJoy explained the monetary scenario of USPS as “dire” due to decreases in mail volume and the coronavirus pandemic. Despite Democrats’ tries to get billions in stimulus financing for USPS, DeJoy stated the firm’s “critics are quick to point to our finance, yet they offer no solutions.” The USPS’ new procedural changes were set out in a July memo and consist of personnel hours being cut. CNN also obtained documents that show strategies to get rid of hundreds of high-volume mail-processing devices from centers throughout the …

