USMSRM 300Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender with High Gain Dual External Antennas for 360 Degree WiFi Covering Repeater



Price: $20.98

(as of Jul 19,2020 23:46:04 UTC – Details)



💘 Optimize Your Wireless Network

Do you game a lot, or spend most of your time streaming videos?

Whatever your planned use is, you can use the msrm us 302 Repeater to increase the coverage of your existing home Wi-Fi network, so that provide excellent service for online chatting and web service on 2.4G and great video & gaming streaming experience

💘Specification:

LED: 3(blue)

Button: reset button

Interface:1*Ethernet port

Antenna: 2*external

Frequency:2.4GHz

Wireless security:WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK

Power:100-240V AC50-6Hz.

Working temperature:0-40°（32°F-104°F）

💘Q: Why the WiFi extender could not boosts my WiFi speed?

Answer: Please note that the Wi-Fi extender only extends the Wi-Fi coverage, could not BOOST the speed of your original router or hold the same speed of the original router

💘Package List

1 x wifi range extender with dual external antennas

1 x RJ-45 Ethernet Cable

1 x User Manual

🔝High Speed Network——Compatible with 2.4GHz wireless network speeds up to 300Mbps covering your bedroom, floors, restroom, garage ,and garden. Provide you with more powerful and stable signals, ideal for Ultra HD transmission and online games.

🔝Strong Compatibility—— Compatible with any wireless network, router and Wi-Fi enabled devices. Works with any standard router. Support and compatible with 802.11b/g/n WiFi devices and 2.4 GHz signal. The Ethernet port allows the extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices.

🔝Quick & Easy Set up-——Only takes 8 seconds! This WiFi signal booster can easily expand the wireless coverage by press the WPS button. Or set up via browser website based configuration in almost any device, including iOS and Android mobile platforms.

🔝3 In 1 Working Mode ——Works as a Wi-Fi range extender, wireless access point and wireless router. Repeater Mode extends the WiFi coverage of an existing wireless network. AP Mode turns a wired network into a wireless network. Router Mode is for creating an instant private wireless network and enable multiple devices to share it.

🔝 Wall-Plug &Portable Size: Can carry around, suitable for home use and travel. Low radiation and well made with strict quality control.