Using Small Signs To Encourage Student Participation In A Virtual Classroom

by TeachThought Staff

In 9 Principles Of Student Engagement In A Virtual Classroom, among the techniques we provided was to “experiment with learning models that require active learning and participation from every student, every day.”

While the copying isn’t always a ‘learning model,’ it does straight deal with student participation and even might be thought about a sort of developmental evaluation method.

Zachary Ramsey, a doctoral student at the University of New Mexico and a previous high school English instructor, just recently shared a method to encourage student participation in a virtual classroom: signs.”If you’re going to do virtual simultaneous direction, think about having trainees make signs so they can spontaneously take part in conversations without constantly needing to speak.”

Obviously these might be index cards and even hand signals however the signs look easy adequate to make. Who understands the length of time they ‘d last however if they worked enough, having a small run printed for your virtual classroom might deserve the small financial investment of cash and potentially even something your school may money.

More significantly is the function of the signs in your virtual classroom. At one of the most standard level, these might be …