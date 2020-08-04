Using NHL 20 to predict Nick Robertson’s career

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back! And as we saw on Sunday in Game 1 versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, there’s a brand-new face in the blue and white who’s type of a huge offer. Nick Robertson is presently the brightest possibility in the Leafs system and he simply ended up being the very first 18- year-old NHL gamer to launching in the playoffs considering that Jarome Iginla in1996 Thanks to a remarkable draft + one season in the OHL, it’s lastly his time to effect the NHL, well ahead of his initial timeframe.

With the existing buzz around Robertson, I believed it would be enjoyable to think of what his career might bring. This is where my love for computer game crossed over with my love for hockey. EA Sports’ NHL 20 computer game uses a great deal of head-to- head enjoyable with practical hockey gameplay. But among the video game’s most liked elements is its practical simulation engine, which I have actually undoubtedly invested hours on hours explore in my time by managing numerous groups and discovering what their future’s hold.

The video game permits gamers to replicate up to 25 seasons into the future, so I chose this would be a fantastic method to provide a look into what Robertson’s career might hold. Of course, the outcomes most likely will not be precise provided the reality that it’s simply a computer game, however it’s an enjoyable method to get delighted about his arrival.

There …