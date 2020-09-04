Using lasers and glass to make practical psychedelic scenes with Lewie Wilkinson

Every so typically, I stumble upon a striking style and can’t instantly inform if it’s 3D orpractical Most just recently, this was when I captured the work of Lewie Wilkinson, aka Laserlewdude, onReddit What I saw were pictures of intense neon lines, spheres refracting light, and color over a black background. Color and light spilled all over. I instantly considered the words “vapor wave disco” in my head.

The images themselves are really comparable to 3D-rendered art, consisting of a few of our own early wallpapers. But what makes these much more unbelievable is that they are all done almost, with genuinelasers and glass I connected to Wilkinson over e-mail to discover more about his work and procedure.

This interview has actually been condensed and modified for clearness.

Okay to start, can you offer us a little background about yourself?

Human Live in Indianapolis (U.S.A.), spouse, dad of 5. Love light and glass! I studied informatics, music, and climatic sciences in school. Work full-time in the info security field, and I enjoy that, too!

How did you begin making these?

Pretty much fell under it! Long story brief: I purchased a replacement green laser a couple of years ago and idea to myself, “I bet I could build one.” So I discovered how and did. And I was addicted.

For about a year, I developed extremely …