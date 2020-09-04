Usher announces Vegas residency – CNN

The 8- time Grammy Award- winner will heading a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening Friday, July 16, 2021.

Usher is a triple hazard– vocalist, dancer and star, and the promoters assure he “will give his fans an extraordinary immersive experience that only Usher can deliver.”

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” he stated in a declaration. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

Usher is the current huge name to bring his act to Vegas with a residency.