Usher announces ‘full-capacity’ Las Vegas residency for 2021 amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Usher, 41, prepares to function “a little bit of acting, a little bit of personality, a little bit of music, dance,” and more throughout his 12 efficiencies from July 16, 2021, toJan 1, 2022.

This is the very first Las Vegas residency revealed considering that February after all were canceled or delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I cannot wait to perform for an audience,” he informed Billboard onFriday “In Vegas, I get a chance to create the show that I want, and I get a chance to be with my fans who’ve been cooped up for months and months.”

Usher stated this chance is a “real treat.”

“You have benchmarks, right? You want to have your record played on the radio and then go on to win a Grammy. Vegas was always a benchmark for me that I couldn’t wait to be able to do,” the acclaimed artist stated.

The “Burn” vocalist included: “I can be more intimate than I’ve ever been with my audience, permitting individuals to come in and feel a various level of connection to the tunes. Las Vegas is everything about truly …