USHAKE Water Bottle Cages, Basic MTB Bike Bicycle Alloy Aluminum Lightweight Water Bottle Holder Cages Brackets(2 Pack- Drilled Holes Required)



Price: $29.99 - $13.99

(as of Sep 02,2020 18:39:11 UTC – Details)

Product Description

“USHAKE” is a US brand focusing on products assisting to the people who are fond of running, cycling, swimming, snow skiing etc. Organized by a young team, UShake is committed to source premium quality products for you. Our products are designed to help you enjoy sports with greater comfort, convenience, and style.

DRILLED HOLES REQUIRED!

DRILLED HOLES REQUIRED!

CREATIVE!

DRILLED HOLES REQUIRED!

ULTRA LIGHT WEIGHT



6061-T6 HEAT-TREATED ALUMINIUM ALLOY: High quality material and manufacturing process for extra strength and durability combined with low weight, 2.1 oz (61g) each

ANODIC OXIDATION: maintains black surface more durable and NO SCRATCHES to your water bottles.

4 X M5 x 12 SCREWS INCLUDED,: The screws are standard size for most of bikes with DRILLED HOLES.

If it’s not workable for your bike, please use your old screws or purchase separately from your local store.

DRILLED HOLES REQUIRED!

WELL DESIGNED FOR MOST STANDARD SIZES BOTTLES.



26 OZ water bottle can fit snugly; max bottle diameter is 3″(76.2mm). The water bottle cage has arms that wrap around the bottle for a secure and firm hold, which also allows you to change the size to fit different water bottles.

CARRYING 2 BOTTLES WATER–help you to ride longer mileage without worrying about thirsty.

Bike Accessories

For Comfy Riding

indoor or outdoor cycling to release soreness and longer riding milage

Great protection from sun in Spring/ Summer/ Fall

For bike, gate or other beloning

Cycling with Sun Protection Visor Hat

Main Specs

10-1/4 inches long by 8-3/5 inches wide. A wide seat for comfort.

11.5×8.0 inches (LxW)

Head Circumference: 22.8″-23.6″(7 1/8-7 3/8)

10 mm hardened zinc alloy shackle resists both cutters and leverage attacks

Head Circumference SIZE: 55-60cm for men, women or youth.One size for all.

Features

one of the most comfortable wide bike seats for men or women. With extra padded cushion, it helps you to ride miles and miles longer.

Soft Silicone Gel & Stretchy Lycra Material (not like other hard foam seat covers!)

Sun Hat UPF 50+ Protection Boonie Hat for Outdoor Water Resistant

High security plastic covered cylinder to avoid dust and light weight (1.2 pounds) for easily carry with your bike.

Adjustalbe Velcro closure for a comfortable fit to your head.Durable & hand wash only.

4 X M5 x 12 SCREWS INCLUDED: The screws are standard size for water bottle mounts to most of bikes with DRILLED HOLES, and washers are suggested for tight fixing.

6061-T6 HEAT-TREATED ALUMINIUM ALLOY: High quality material and manufacturing process for extra strength and durability combined with low weight, 2.1 oz (61g) each.

EASY INSTALLATION: Use a 4mm hex key (included) to fasten cages in screw holes on frame. PLEASE NOTE – bike frame requires threaded holes for installation of cages.

WATER BOTTLES FIT: 26 OZ water bottle can fit snugly; min bottle diameter is 2.75inch(68.9mm) max bottle diameter is 3inch(76.2mm). The water bottle cage has arms (adjustable) that wrap around the bottle for a secure and firm hold so you don’t have to worry about it falling out during your ride.

Back up from USHAKE : These Bike Water Bottle Holders are designed to be used for long term, if there is any issues about the product, please inform us and we will follow up closely.