USFL has started for the current season. The initial game was played between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions. The opening game was one of the best games that have been played in recent history.

Both the teams carry a rich heritage. They have won the title quite a number of times and have marked their supremacy in the league. However, a new season always means a fresh start. Thus, both the teams were very much eager to win and start their campaign on a high note. The match was indeed an exciting affair.

It had all the elements of a thriller. The game went down to the wire with a last-minute touchdown deciding the fate of the match. The Birmingham Stallions came out as the winner between the two.

They beat the New Jersey Generals by 28-24. However, the score does not reflect the amount of hard work the Stallions had to put in to secure the victory. Both the teams played brilliantly throughout the match.

The match gained pace in the second quarter as both teams garnered twenty-four points each. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

USFL Opener Mesmerize Fans

It was one of the most exciting USFL games and the fans got all their money’s worth. The match swung from one team to the other.

In the fag end of the match, the Generals took the lead with a field goal from Nick Rose. He scored the goal from a whopping 47 yards.

Just as the fans thought the game was done and dusted, there came another twist.

With just twenty nine seconds to go on the clock, J’Mar Smith came to the rescue of the Stallions.

He came up with a two-yard touchdown point to seal the first USFL victory for his team in the current season.