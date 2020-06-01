Users discover wallpaper that can crash some Android phones

A bug in Android means that setting a sure picture as your cellphone’s wallpaper could possibly be sufficient to crash it. The situation gained widespread consideration over the weekend after leaker Ice Universe tweeted the picture that causes the problem, and the bug has since been verified by 9to5Google and Android Authority. Ice Universe says that the bug impacts Samsung handsets particularly, nevertheless it’s additionally been replicated on Google Pixel phones, amongst others.

On affected phones, setting the picture as your wallpaper causes a handset’s display to right away begin turning on and off, making it unusable. Rebooting a cellphone received’t repair the problem. 9to5Google studies that you can restart your cellphone into protected mode and delete the picture file as a possible repair, however Android Authority says it will definitely needed to manufacturing unit reset its machine to get issues again to regular. Suffice it to say, you undoubtedly shouldn’t strive replicating this situation on any of your vital gadgets.

The bug doesn’t look like common; Android Authority says it initially tried to confirm the bug on a Huawei Mate 20 Pro, however discovered that the cellphone doesn’t seem be affected.

According to a Twitter thread posted by 9to5Google contributor Dylan Roussel, the problem could also be brought about when sure phones don’t assist the colour house utilized by the picture. According to Roussel, the picture makes use of the RGB shade house, whereas many Android phones favor SRGB.

Roussel notes that when he examined the problem on a Pixel four XL operating the Android 11 developer preview, nevertheless, the software program seems to incorporate code to interchange unsupported shade areas with SRGB. As a outcome, the wallpaper didn’t crash the Pixel four XL. This suggests that a reasonably easy repair is likely to be out there for any phones that endure with this situation. XDA-Developers reports that one developer has already submitted a patch to AOSP to resolve the problem.

It’s commonplace for seemingly innocuous content material to crash phones. Earlier this yr, a bug was present in iOS 13 that brought about iPhones to crash when displaying sure characters from the Sindhi language. A couple of years in the past, there was even a five-second video that may trigger iPhones to crash. Until a repair is broadly out there, you must most likely train some warning over what pictures you utilize as wallpapers on Android.