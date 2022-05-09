Tomato is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, contains biologically active compounds. Carotenoids, polyphenols, large amounts of vitamin C.

Polyphenols reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that strengthens the immune system.

There is also tomato!

• Vitamin A.

• Vitamin C:

• Vitamins B2, B3

• Magnesium

• Calcium

• iodine

• Fluoride

• Zinc

• phosphorus

• Copper

Tomatoes are low in calories and contain a lot of nutrients necessary for the body. The abundant fiber of tomatoes satisfies for a long time, suppresses the feeling of hunger.

Due to the high content of lycopene, tomatoes protect the body from the effects of free radicals, prevent cancer. As a rule, the redder the tomato, the richer it is in lycopene. It is effective in the fight against rheumatism and arthritis.

Tomatoes in the diet contribute to:

• Strengthen immunity

• Cardiovascular efficiency

• Improving metabolism

• Overcoming depression

• Regulation of blood pressure

• To rid the body of toxins

The homeland of tomatoes is considered to be South America. The name of the plant (Zitomate) comes from the Aztec language.

Vegetables were brought to Europe in the first half of the 16th century, initially the plant was used as an ornamental crop, it has been included in the diet since the 18th century. It is desirable to store tomatoes at home temperature, away from direct sunlight.

Tomatoes should be minimized or eliminated in the diet of people with ulcers, gastritis, kidney disease, gastric acidity. Tomatoes should be used with caution by people with allergies.

The high content of acidic acid has a negative effect on the health of people with diseases of the genitourinary system.

