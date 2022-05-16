Mushrooms are one of the most important components of our diet due to the beneficial nutrients they contain, in particular proteins, minerals (copper, selenium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, etc.) and vitamins (B vitamins, vitamins A, C և D). The inclusion of mushrooms in a healthy diet is also conditioned by their low calorie content (of course, we are not talking about mushrooms fried in oil or oil for a long time), Meline Beglaryan, head of the expert group of the Food Chain Risk Assessment Center of the Ecocenter of NAS RA, told Aysor.am.

“Most mushrooms are edible (for example, we all know the very well-known species: champignons (known as na-agaricon-mountain mushrooms), sheklik, white mushrooms, etc.). There are also non-edible mushrooms, which include not only poisonous species, but also species with unpleasant tastes and smells. “Let’s take into account the fact that even edible but old, rotten mushrooms can be poisonous,” he said.

The expert advises to clean the surface of fresh mushrooms before cooking, but not to remove the peel. It is not recommended to store it for a long time, even in the refrigerator, as well as with fragrant foods, as mushrooms can absorb side odors. Fresh mushrooms can be stored for no more than 36 hours (preferably not more than 1 day). Canned food (for example, pickled mushrooms) has a long shelf life, we can easily use it in various salads and dishes.

Meline Beglaryan urges to follow some rules when cooking mushrooms, as this product often causes food poisoning. To avoid such cases, one should not first use mushrooms of unknown origin, do not try to distinguish between edible and poisonous species based on light comparisons, theoretical knowledge or making some comparisons with pictures.

Children with gastrointestinal problems և Children are not recommended to eat mushrooms.

