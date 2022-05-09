Peas are a source of protein, magnesium, zinc, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin E, B2 vitamins, biotin, iron, membrane, fats.

The drug is useful in regulating blood pressure, fighting stress, improves the work of the thyroid gland, helps absorb iron, regulate homoglobin, improves the function of blood vessels.

Due to the vitamins and minerals, pea strengthens the skeletal system, due to its high content of omega 3, reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, suppresses the inflammatory processes in the body.

Hazelnuts help reduce the level of “bad” cholesterol in the blood, almonds contain a lot of membrane, as a source of vitamin E, calcium, potassium, iron, folic acid, zinc, niacin, thiamine.

Walnuts help reduce blood cholesterol levels, as well as reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, are rich in potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin A.

Polyphenols omega-3 improves memory, attention, and other cognitive functions, as well as reduces the feeling of anxiety. Vitamin E, being a powerful antioxidant, protects nerve cells and reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Peas are rich in vegetable fats, due to the high content of B1 vitamins, peas have a positive effect on brain function. The high content of antioxidants in peas slows down the aging process of the body, prevents the appearance of premature wrinkles, as well as improves skin color.

Due to the high calorie content, peas should be eaten in moderation. An adult is allowed 30 grams of peas a day. Children under the age of three should not be given groceries. It is difficult to digest, as it can cause allergic reactions. Children over the age of three are allowed 50 grams of groceries twice a week.

Peas should be used with caution by those with intestinal diseases. Excessive consumption of arginine due to its high amino acid content can lead to herpes.

Consequences of abusing groceries:

• Pain in the kidneys

• Increased body temperature

• Headaches

• Feeling of discomfort in the stomach և intestines

