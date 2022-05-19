The beneficial properties of coconut oil have long been known to many. It is made from dried coconut kernels. The most commonly used method for oil is hot pressing, although cold pressing produces the highest biological, nutritional value, coconut oil, with a sweet and delicate aroma and pleasant taste. Today, coconut edible-cosmetic oils are produced in refined or unrefined versions. It is desirable to choose unrefined, cold pressed oil, which is considered the most useful և quality.

Edible coconut oil is recommended to be stored at a temperature of not more than +20 degrees or in the refrigerator. Cosmetic products can be stored safely in the bathroom, where it will condense less.

The caloric content of coconut oil reaches 892 kcal. It is completely absorbed without accumulating body fat, which means that it is especially useful for those who do sports and active lifestyle.

Coconut oil contains saturated fatty acids (almost 83%). These fats are not harmful to health, as they are different from saturated animal fats. Coconut oil contains vitamins (K, E) և minerals: calcium, zinc և iron.

It should also be remembered that excessive consumption of coconut oil can cause irritation of the gastrointestinal tract.

Coconut oil is widely used in body care and cosmetics. Tones the skin, gives firmness and elasticity, helps smooth wrinkles. It is quickly absorbed, leaving no shine, sticky feeling, nourishing and softening the skin. Prevents the appearance of pimples, maintains skin moisture, restores its protective functions.

Coconut oil also speeds up the skin regeneration process. Prevents the appearance of age spots և Aging of the skin, restores the lipid-protein balance of the skin due to the frequent use of poor quality soaps, gels and shampoos. It is also able to soothe inflamed or irritated skin, protect it from excessive UV radiation.

Coconut oil is also an excellent repair agent for thinning, damaged, brittle, split ends or excessively bleached hair. With constant use of coconut oil, hair becomes shiny, strong, soft, obedient and silky.

