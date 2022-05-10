Chia seeds contain a lot of calcium, potassium, iron, as they are rich in Omega 3, antioxidants, proteins, fiber.

Chia’s homeland is considered to be South America. It was the main component of the diet of the Maya, Aztecs and Incas. In the Mayan language, chia means strength.

Chia is considered a super product. Such are the products of plant origin, which are rich in useful elements – amino acids, minerals, vitamins, antioxidants.

Chia seeds help improve the functioning of the gastrointestinal tract, regulate blood sugar levels, improve the quality of skin and hair, help to overcome depression.

Iron content prevents the development of anemia (anemia). Daily consumption of seeds regulates hemoglobin.

Chia seeds are rich in saturated fatty acids, which stimulate the body’s functionality. Due to the content of omega 3, chia seeds prevent inflammatory processes in the body, regulate the hormonal background, improve vision.

Chia seeds are encouraged for people with musculoskeletal problems. The seeds contain a large amount of calcium, which is essential for strong bones and healthy teeth.

Phosphorus content has a positive effect on memory, and tryptophan improves mood, restores healthy sleep. Chia also prevents the development of colon, prostate and breast cancer.

Contraindications:

– Allergic reactions are possible

– When there is hypotension. Chia seeds have antihypertensive properties

– Chia seeds should be excluded from the diet if you use aspirin. The seeds have anti-inflammatory, blood-thinning properties.

