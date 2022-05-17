Almond butter contains:

• Vitamins E, K, PP, C, B group

• Micronutrients: iron, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium

• Saturated և unsaturated fatty acids

• Antioxidants

Iron regulates the level of hemoglobin մատակարար oxygen supply to cells. Zinc regulates the hormonal background. It is possible for the assimilation of vitamin E. Phosphorus is useful for the locomotor system.

Antioxidants prevent aging. Vitamin E strengthens the cell membrane, increases the body’s resistance to oxygen starvation.

Moderate consumption of almond butter has only a positive effect, especially for a developing, young organism. It is a source of energy for children, teenagers, those who live an active life.

Almond butter strengthens the immune system, helps fight viral diseases.

It has a positive effect on the work of the digestive organs. It has anti-inflammatory, restorative properties.

In case of gastritis, it alleviates the symptoms.

• Regulates blood pressure

• Lowers blood sugar, may be used in case of diabetes

• Removes toxins from the liver, is encouraged in cirrhosis

• Has a positive effect on the central nervous system

Reduces the risk of eye diseases

• Increases the elasticity of vessel walls

• Regulates blood circulation

• Useful for mental work

It is possible to remember about the high calorie content of almond butter, it is especially encouraged for those who live an active physical life. Those who are overweight should use almond butter in moderation.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” department partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.