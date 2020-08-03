USDA issues alert over food possibly containing plastic

The United States Department of Agriculture has actually put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that might includeplastic

The products might present a choking threat.

Multiple kinds of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are consisted of in thealert

It covers ready-to-eat items containing diced green chilies remembered by the manufacturer, Sun ValleyFoods

The USDA notification noted choose items delivered nationwide under Jose Ole, Casa Mamita and Walmart’s Great Value brand name.

They were made by Ajinomoto Foods North America Incorporated in Lampasas, Texas and SanDiego

The company states not to consume the noted items however to get rid of or return them.

There have not yet been any validated reports of health issues associated to consuming the items.