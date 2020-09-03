USDA extends free meal program for children through end of the year

The changes include allowing meals to be served at any time throughout the day and allowing officials to distribute them “in all areas and at no cost.” Parents or guardians will also be able to pick up food for their children, which can be beneficial for families with children who are at a higher risk for contracting the virus.
USDA said that in the last six months, “partners across the country have stood up nearly 80,000 sites” for meal distribution. The department typically distributes meals to just under 30 million students each day.
USDA said the changes come in response to “the needs of its stakeholders, who have shared concerns about continuing to reach those in need.”
“This unprecedented move will help ensure — no matter what the situation is on-the-ground — children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the…