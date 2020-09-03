USDA extends free meal program for children through end of the year

The program typically provides free meals to children during the summer months, but the department started it early when schools began closing due to the pandemic, according to The Washington Post, which said officials had been planning to let some key parts of the program expire in August and September.

But the department announced in a statement on Monday that in addition to extending the assistance through December 31, it’s also expanding access to it.

The changes include allowing meals to be served at any time throughout the day and allowing officials to distribute them “in all areas and at no cost.” Parents or guardians will also be able to pick up food for their children, which can be beneficial for families with children who are at a higher risk for contracting the virus.

USDA said that in the last six months, “partners across the country have stood up nearly 80,000 sites” for meal distribution. The department typically distributes meals to just under 30 million students each day.