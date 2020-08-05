USD/SEK falls to a 2-year low as signs of Swedish recovery emerge

The USD/SEK set dropped after information revealed that Swedish economy had its worst contraction in years.

However, the 8.6% contraction was much better than the 10%+ decrease in many European nations.

Also, the services PMI and commercial production reveal that the nation is on a recovery course.

The USD/SEK has actually decreased today as traders respond to blended information fromSweden The set is down by 0.45% and is trading at 8.6800, which is close to the most affordable level because June 2018.



USD/SEK down pattern continues

Swedish GDP contracted greatly in the 2nd quarter

Sweden attended to the coronavirus pandemic in a different way from other nations. Unlike other nations, the federal government chose to bypass nationwide lockdowns. As a result, business continued to operate as typical while beaches stayed taken place.

According to Statistics Sweden, the nation’s GDP decreased by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter on a QoQ basis. That was even worse than the very first quarter’s development of 0.1%. The economy contracted by 8.2% on a year-on-year basis.

This decrease was the single quarterly decrease because the bureau began to gather the information in1980 However, it was still much better than that of other nations. For example, information from the Eurozone revealed that nations like Germany and Spain contracted by 10%. The United States economy contracted by more than 32% in the quarter. In a declaration, an expert at Swedbank said:

“Going forward, we expect the sentiment and activity indicators to keep improving as long as there are no major setbacks related to the coronavirus. However, considering the large drop in GDP, it will take a long time before economic activity returns to pre-crisis level.”

Meanwhile, another information from the bureau revealed thar commercial production in June decreased by 8.2% on a YoY basis. It increased by 8.8% on a month-on-month basis. This production occurred as orders increased by 6.7% primarily since of a 19.8% boost of the motor market.

At the very same time, a information launched by Swedbank revealed that the services PMI increased to 54.8 inJuly That was greater than the previous 50.9. It was the greatest it has actually been because February this year.

USD/SEK technical outlook





The weekly chart revealed above programs that the USD/SEK has actually remained in a sharp down pattern because March 23, when it was trading at 10.4868 The set has actually fallen in the previous 7 successive months, and is now trading at the most affordable level because June 18.

The rate has actually moved listed below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and is likewise listed below the brief and medium-term moving averages. Also, the RSI has actually moved to the most affordable level because September 2017.

Therefore, it looks like bears remain in overall control, which suggests that the down pattern is most likely to continue. If it does, the next primary assistance to watch will be the 8.500 level.

On the other side, a relocation above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 9.1530 will revoke this pattern. It will imply that there are more bulls in the market.