USD/CAD bounces back from 7-month low as crude oil prices falls

The USD/CAD set increased today as traders responded to the strong export and import informationfrom Canada

Canada exported products worth more than $45 billion and imported products worth $47 billion.

A more powerful dollar and low crude oil prices have actually added to the decrease of the Canadian dollar.

The USD/CAD set increased by 0.50% as traders responded to lower crude oil prices and the increasing possibility of a V-shaped healing in theUnited States The set is likewise responding to robust trade numbersfrom Canada

Canada reports strong trade information

Canada has actually made considerable strides to resume its economy as it continues to handle the coronavirus pandemic. In August, the nation’s exports increased by more than $5 billion to $45.43 billion. That was greater than the $38.8 billion that experts were anticipating.



Are you searching for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis?



Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.





In the exact same month, the nation purchased products worth more than $47.88 billion from global nations. That was greater than the previous month’s boost of $42.49 billion.

As an outcome, the nation’s trade deficit broadened to more than $2.45 billion. Analysts were anticipating it to narrow to $2.50 billion. For beginners, a trade deficit or surplus is computed by deducting imports from exports.

According to the bureau, the most significant factors to exports and imports were automobile and parts. The nation imported automobiles and parts worth more than $8.1 billion. Most of these automobiles were imported from the United States andMexico Other factors to imports were electronic and electrical devices primarily from China andSouth Korea

Canada exported automobiles worth more than $8.2 billion, which was 11.7% greater than those it exported prior to the pandemic. Passenger automobiles and light trucks increased by 42.4% while engines and parts increased by 30.7%.

The United States stayed being Canada’s most significant trading partner. In August, it imported products worth more than $30.7 billion from the United States. Its exports to the United States increased to $33.5 billion.

Meanwhile, information from the United States revealed that exports increased to $168 billion while imports increased to more than $231 billion. This left the nation’s trade deficit to expand to more than $63 billion.

The USD/CAD set is likewise increasing due to the fact that oflow crude oil prices The cost of Brent is down by more than 2.16% while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has actually come by 2.20%.

USD/CAD technical outlook

The everyday chart reveals that the USD/CAD set has actually remained in a strong down pattern. It reached the year-to-date low of 1.3000 onTuesday The cost is listed below the 50-day and 100-day rapid moving averages. Also, the set has actually formed a coming down equidistance channel that is displayed in black. Therefore, the USD/CAD pattern is still bearish, suggesting that the set is most likely to move back lower once it transfers to the upper side of the channel.