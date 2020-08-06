USB Cooling fan for Xbox One X Console,Cooling System for Xbox One X with 3 Cooling Fans and 2.0 USB Port – Only for Xbox one X



Price: $21.99

(as of Aug 06,2020 07:28:30 UTC – Details)



Must-Have Xbox One X Accessory

1.working voltage:DC 5V

2.Fan specification:DC 5V 0.07A.speed 5000±10%RPM

3.Material:ABS

4.Product Size:5 x 2 x 1.18 inches

Inserting intelligent cooling fan into xbox one x console back usb port,switch turn on button into ON level,fan starting working,switch into autolevel,when console temperature higher than 40℃，fan start working.When console temperature lower than 40 ℃,fan stop working automatically.

Notice:

Button at AUTO level,fan on Xbox One X console temperature cease cooling,cause xbox one x console within rest heat spill out,fan detective probe do detect higher temperature back,cooling fan will work automatically.Then temperature decrease into below 40℃,fan will cease working.During the temperature rise again period,perhaps there are 1 – 3 times repeat starting and ceasing phenomenon,it’s normal.

Note:

1.Checking perfect status before using.

2.Ensure correct connecting before charging with power.

3.Taking off from console while not using for long term.

4.Please check the spacing from the wall.Please make it properly ventilated.

5.This is a USB 2.0 so it can not be used for a hard drive.

NICE LOOKING – It has great craftmanship.Smart and cool.One additional USB 2.0 port for controller charging and USB disk.

3 COOLING FANS – Portable cooling fan for Xbox One X protect your game console from overheating after long playing time and make sure its dustless.Noise is normal.

EASY INSTALLATION – Plug the cooling fan into the USB port.Works smoothly and quietly.No need specialized adapter.Disassemble free.

DIFFERENT MODES – “ON”: Shut On. “AUTO”: work adjust from temperature of your Xbox One X unit. “OFF”: Shut off.When console temperature higher than 40℃,fan start working.When console temperature lower than 40 ℃,fan stop working automatically.

NOTE: Button at AUTO level,fan on Xbox One X console temperature cease cooling,cause xbox one x console within rest heat spill out,fan detective probe do detect higher temperature back,cooling fan will work automatically.Then temperature decrease into below 40℃,fan will cease working.During the temperature rise again period,perhaps there are 1 – 3 times repeat starting and ceasing phenomenon,it’s normal.