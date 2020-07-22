USB Charger, Anker Elite Dual Port 24W Wall Charger, PowerPort 2 with PowerIQ and Foldable Plug, for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 3/Mini 4, Samsung S4/S5, and More



Model Number: A2023

PowerPort 2 Elite

The Optimized 2-Port USB Wall Charger

From ANKER, America’s Leading USB Charging Brand

– Faster and safer charging with our advanced technology

– 50 million+ happy users and counting

Fast-Charging Technology

Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver high-speed charging for any device.

Ultra-Powerful

Dual USB ports pump out 24 watts. Enough power to simultaneously charge two iPads at full speed.

Comprehensive Safety

Anker’s exclusive MultiProtect safety system provides surge protection, short circuit prevention, temperature control and more advanced features to keep you and your devices completely safe.

Travel Ready

Compact design, foldable plug and international voltage input make PowerPort 2 Elite incredibly portable and ideal for travel—anywhere in the world.

Durable Design

Robust textured exterior resists wear, scuffing, and scratching. Premium internal components ensure perfect operation—even after being bumped around, shoved in a bag, or dropped on the floor.

Worry-Free Warranty

At Anker, we believe in our products. That’s why we back them all with an 18-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.

Note:

This charger does not support Quick Charge 3.0. Devices equipped with Quick Charge, like the Samsung Galaxy series, will charge at normal speeds.

LED indicator will illuminate and stay a constant blue when plugged in, regardless of whether or not a connected device is fully charged.

Less Time Charging: Patented PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies charge any device at its fastest possible speed, up to 2.4A. (Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.)

Durable Design: Robust textured casing and premium internal components ensure perfect performance regardless of scrapes, bumps, or drops.

Travel Ready: Compact design, foldable plug, and 100-240 volt input are ideal for worldwide travel.

What You Get: Anker PowerPort 2 Elite, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.