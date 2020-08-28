USB C Headphones,KINGONE Type C Earbuds USB C Earphones HiFi Stereo Magnetic with Mic & Volume Control Compatible with Google Pixel 3/2/XL,iPad Pro 2018,MacBook,Sony XZ2 Pro,Samsung S9 (White)

Jasyson
Product Description

[Upgraded Version] Our KINGONE USB C Headphones with Mic & Volume Control, Wired in-Ear Type C Magnetic Earbuds, Stereo Bass Noise Cancelling Gym Sports USB Type C Earphones Compatible with Google Pixel 3/2/XL, Huawei, Essential Phone and other USB-C Devices,is the best choice for you .

Built-in Microphone:

Support to play/pause the music

Support to answer/hang up the phone

Support to tracker the next/previous song

Call / Music Control Tips:

Call Control:

1. Answer/End: press once

2. Reject: long press

Music Control:

1. Play/Pause: press once

2. Next Song: press twice

3. Previous Song: press three times

[Upgraded Version] Magnetic USB C Headphones with Mic & Volume Control has many advantage

High Resolution Audio:

With the latest upgraded DAC chip, can provide superior lossless audio, premium Stereo Sound and high-fidelity sound with enhanced bass. It supports digital input signals to accommodate most USB-C audio output devices on the market. You just need only enjoy the good sound quality you may ever don’t meet notice.

Much better Noise Cancellation:

Advanced noise reduction technology provides much better noise cancellation, while minimizing the sound leakage, provides you a better listening experience. You could enjoy wonderful music and have clear phone conversations anytime and anywhere.

Secure Magnetic Earbuds:

A small powerful magnetic is built in the back of each earbud, you can adsorb the two earbud together, which makes it much more tidy , easy to roll up and without any tangle in daily use. Magnets also can prevent the usb c headphones from sliding off when not in use, just hang around your neck.

Comfortable and Ergonomical:

With simple but fashion outlook, the in-ear headphones are ergonomically designed, fit the ear perfectly and ultra-lightweight, KINGONE USB Type C earphones is hard to slip off from your ears, which makes you fell comfortable even wearing for long periods of time.

Durable Material:

Stable TPE material of cable, rigid ABS housing of earbuds and anti-wrap oxygen-free copper wire inside, the type c headphones provide the whole flexibility, allows you to easily walk through backpack and clothes while moving outside. Perfect for long-term use.

Wide Compatibility :

Google Pixel 3/2/3XL/2XL(work perfectly with google assistant)
Xiaomi mi 8/8 se/mix 2/mix2s
iPad Pro 2018/Macbook/Macbook Pro/Air
HTC U12/U11/U Ultra/10
Huawei P20/P30/Lite/Mate 10/Pro
LG V30/V20/G7/G7 ThinQ/G6
Essential Phone PH-1, and other type c devices

High-Fidelity Sound:

This Stereo earbuds produces Premium Stereo Sound, high-fidelity sound with enhanced bass. Everyone can take their music listening experience to the higher level.

What You Will Get:

1* USB C headphones
1* Storage Bag
1* User Manual
1*Kingone Card

