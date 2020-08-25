Usain Bolt tests positive for the coronavirus

Ricky Simms, Bolt’s agent, confirmed the Olympic great’s positive test to CNN.

“The Covid test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms,” he wrote to CNN in an email.

“It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive,” Dr. Christopher Tufton, the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness, said in a virtual press conference Monday.

“He has been formally notified — I’m told — by the authorities and in keeping with standard protocols once there is a positive case, irrespective of the individual, it triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which would then follow through with contact tracing.”

Two notable footballers, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, reportedly attended Friday’s bash, according to multiple media reports in Jamaica. The Jamaica Gleaner quoted Craig Butler, who it said was Bailey’s manager and adopted father, as saying: “How could Leon not attend and support his friend?” Manchester City didn’t comment in a phone call when asked about Sterling’s apparent attendance at the party, while Leverkusen said in an email it couldn’t comment until it knew more details. Sterling and Bailey’s management company, Colossal Sports Management, did not reply to an email seeking comment. READ: Usain Bolt share first pictures of his baby daughter ‘I’m going to quarantine myself’ Bolt, the world-record holder in the 100 meters and 200m and an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, had posted a…

Read The Full Article