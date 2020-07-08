Usain Bolt shares first photos of baby daughter Olympia Lightning

The retired eight-time Olympic gold medalist took to social media on Tuesday to introduce his first daughter or son to the planet, revealing that she is called Olympia Lightning Bolt.

The 33-year-old Jamaican athlete shared a string of images of his baby girl as that he celebrated his longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett’s birthday, saying they have “started a new chapter together.”

“I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face,” that he wrote.

“We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.”

In the adorable shots, Olympia wears a pink dress and matching tulle headband as she gazes up at the camera. Other photos show Bennett wearing a golden gown, cradling their bundle of joy, who’s in a matching outfit. The proud dad added he was looking towards what the “future will bring” and vowed to be “the ROCK for this family.” The baby’s middle name, Lightning, can also be fitting for a child whose father is hailed because the world’s fastest person and contains been nicknamed “Lightning Bolt.” Bolt, who retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships in London carrying out a hamstring injury, holds world records in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 x 100-meter relay, The sprinter just isn’t the first Olympic champion to nod to the games when naming a young child. In 2017, tennis star Serena Williams called her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. News of baby Bolt first broke in May, when Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated the couple on social networking. “Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” Holness wrote alongside an image of Bolt.

