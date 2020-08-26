Usain Bolt: Jamaican sprinter tests positive for coronavirus

Bolt commemorating turning 34 recently with a birthday celebration in Jamaica

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt has actually evaluated positive for coronavirus.

“The Covid test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms,” Bolt’s representative Ricky Simms informed CNN in an e-mail.

Bolt, who retired in 2017, won 8 Olympic and 11 world titles in a flashing profession which likewise saw him set the 100m and 200m world records.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated on Monday that cops are examining the situations surrounding Bolt’s birthday celebration.

He informed a virtual press conference: “These matters are all being thoroughly investigated and the police will give a report on these matters in near future.”

Bolt retired from sports following the 2017 World Championships in London.

He started training with Australian club Central Coast Mariners in 2018 however did not pursue a profession in football.

Bolt follows numerous prominent sports stars in having actually evaluated positive for coronavirus this year, consisting of tennis world top Novak Djokovic in June and Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic on Sunday.