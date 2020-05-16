USAID increases funding to Armenia by $11.5 million – Armenian News

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has elevated its funding to Armenia by $11.5 million to an estimated $51.4 million in support to giant-scale democracy reforms by selling transparency and accountability, and enhancing native authorities and decentralization, in addition to participatory and inclusive electoral processes and rule of regulation.

The help is directed additionally to civil society and media tasks promising to increase civic activism and consciousness and selling entry to numerous and goal sources with a particular emphasis on media literacy.

The USAID and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia had earlier signed amendments to the Private Sector Competitiveness and Economic Diversification venture, agreeing to enhance the proposed support to the nation by $7.5 million.

Under the renewed deal, the entire help to Armenia rose to $91.8 million.

US help promotes improvements, workforce enchancment and the creation of a extra favorable enterprise ambiance, focusing on additionally the strategic branches of the financial system (agriculture, tourism, vitality and water assets). Additionally, help is directed additionally to main infrastructures, together with water and vitality sources important for enterprise progress and improvement.