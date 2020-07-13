USA Today dragged for ‘fact check’ claiming Trump campaign sold shirts with Nazi symbol: ‘This is moronic’

FOX NEWS CHANNEL FINISHES QUARTER WITH RECORD-SETTING VIEWERSHIP

“The claims that a Trump campaign T-shirt has come under criticism for using a symbol similar to a Nazi eagle is TRUE, based on our research,” USA Today’s Will Peebles wrote, adding “It is worth noting that the eagle is a common symbol in American politics, and is included in the presidential seal of the U.S., as well as many federal departments.”

But when the paper tweeted the story, it didn’t focus on whether or not the campaign was criticized but instead declared the Trump campaign sold shirts featuring a Nazi symbol.

“The claim: Trump campaign shirts feature imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol. Our ruling: True,” the paper tweeted.

After swift backlash, with many pointing out that eagles are also used prominently by American groups such as the United States Marine Corps, the paper issued a clarification.

“Clarification: The claim that Trump 2020 has put out a T-shirt with a symbol similar to a Nazi eagle and is being criticized for it is true. Worth noting, the eagle is a longtime US symbol, too,” USA Today tweeted.

“They were righty ridiculed with other images of eagles hold round objects such as the Marine Corps’ eagle, globe, and anchor, an Obama campaign logo, the official of Nancy Pelosi’s office (eagle and a globe), and stamps from the U.S. Postal Service,” NewsBusters’ Nicholas Fondacaro wrote.

Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh called the theory “moronic” when USA Today asked for comment.

“This is moronic. In Democrats’ America, Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy and the bald eagle with an American flag is a Nazi symbol. They have lost their minds,” Murtaugh told the paper.

The “clarification” didn’t stop critics from mocking the USA Today:

