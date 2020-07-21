US works to bolster Ukraine’s Navy to confront Russian threat

The ramped up effort to help Ukraine features a military exercise that begun Monday called “Sea Breeze,” that is taking place days after Russia launched major military drills in the region involving nearly 150,000 troops, dueling shows of force that underscore the tensions between NATO and Moscow.

Some 80% of Ukraine’s Navy was captured by Russia when its forces seized the Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 with Moscow later annexing the territory, leaving Kiev with only a single frigate.

Putin paid a trip to occupied Crimea Monday, touring a naval shipyard in Kerch. After observing the keel laying for a new assault ship, Putin addressed the shipyard workers, telling them that Russia “will continue to focus on a modern and combat-ready Navy, and to build ships fitted out with advanced weapons and equipment.”

“The new ships will have advanced weapons, controls and communication systems. They will significantly strengthen the combat potential of the Navy and enhance its strategic capabilities,” Putin said.

Ukraine rebuilding Navy from scratch

As a result of Russia’s seizure of the Ukrainian fleet and naval headquarters in Crimea, Ukraine had to ostensibly rebuild its Navy from scratch and the US has sought to help that process. The focus of that effort has been on smaller ships that operate closer to shore, giving Ukraine the ability to control its littoral waters, the near shore.

The US has provided two retired Island-class US Coast Guard cutters and new Mark VI patrol boats which are seen as ideal as it pertains to operating in the shallow waters of the Sea of Azov.

A US defense official told CNN that Kiev is in the act of acquiring three more Island Class Coast Guard cutters with Ukraine’s government paying for the retrofitting of the mothballed ships which are being transferred as part of the excess defense articles program.

The Pentagon recently announced plans to provide Kiev with several Mark VI patrol boats and the State department also recently approved the sale of 16 additional patrol boats to Ukraine, six of which will be paid for by way of a US assistance program with the remainder being purchased using Ukraine’s own defense funds.

While the patrol boats come armed with remote controlled cannons, US defense officials tell CNN that the US is earnestly considering arming the vessels with much more fire power, shipborne missiles capable of targeting enemy warships.

“We are interested in arming their patrol boats with missiles,” a US defense official told CNN.

The enhanced armaments are seen as particularly essential given Ukraine’s tensions with Russia in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

In 2018, Russian forces seized three Ukrainian vessels and captured 24 Ukrainian sailors following a crash in the Kerch Strait that connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and may be the sole access route for ships traveling to Ukraine’s eastern port cities.

The Sea of Azov has a maximum depth of only 14 meters and is therefore much too shallow for most warships to operate in, rendering it the ideal environment for the Mark VI-type patrol boats to operate.

The missiles are “not designed to be provocative, it’s just designed to be defensive in nature so that those ships can defend themselves should something like a Kerch Strait incident happen again,” the defense official said.

Ukraine developing missiles

Ukraine can also be pursuing the development of an anti-ship missile of its own, the indigenous developed Neptune cruise missile, a bigger weapon which is often fired from shore but would likely be too large for the US-supplied ships.

Rear Adm. Oleksii Neizhpapa, the commander of Ukraine’s Naval Forces, told reporters on Monday that acquiring anti-ship missiles was a premier priority for his country’s military.

US officials have long-accused Russia of creating up its military forces in Crimea, stationing additional aircraft, warships, and missiles that can threaten countries in your community, making US efforts to strengthen allies in the region more imperative.

American military advisers will also be advising Ukrainian naval officials on how to retain and recruit navy personnel.

“They are moving from what essentially was an old Soviet mandatory service model to an entirely volunteer based western model and that’s taken some time, they’ve had to work through that,” the US defense official told CNN.

Training and exercises are also regarded as critical to helping bolster Ukraine’s navy and exercise Sea Breeze which happens in the Black Sea is seen as a critical component.

This year’s iteration of the exercise was considerably scaled back due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus but will still involve forces from eight countries, such as the US and Ukraine, aswell 19 aircraft and 26 ships such as the Arleigh Burke class destroyer the USS Porter which entered the Black Sea over the week-end.

“This exercise is necessary to support the stability in our region,” Neizhpapa said.

Meanwhile, Russia also launched a significant series of military drills this month, easy inspection exercise that according to Russia’s Defense Ministry was ordered by Putin involving some 150,000 Russian troops, 400 aircraft and 100 warships.

Russia said the drills were dedicated to counter terrorism and would concentrate on Russia’s southwest, plus the Black and Caspian seas.

Despite the two major exercises, US officials expressed confidence that both forces will be able to operate safely.

“The Russians have every right to exercise their forces and train as we do and I doubt that we will have any interaction at all and if we do I’m sure it will be professional,” US Navy Vice Adm. Eugene Black said Monday.

While rarely generating headlines the war between Kiev and Russian-backed forces in Ukraine’s east continues to remain violent, with dozens of Ukrainian military personnel being killed and wounded in the last week according to Ukraine’s foreign minister.