US won’t expel migrant children detained in Texas hotel

This follows the Associated Press first reported on the U.S. federal government’s deceptive practice of apprehending unaccompanied children in hotels prior to quickly deporting them throughout the infection pandemic.

The U.S. had detained children almost 200 times over 2 months in 3 Hampton Inn & & Suites hotels in Arizona and 2 Texas border cities, according to information gotten by the AP.

The arrangement just covers 17 individuals understood to have actually been detained since Thursday at the Hampton Inn in McAllen.

The Trump administration has not stated it will stop utilizing hotels to apprehend children.

The legal groups that sued Friday night prepares to challenge the general practice in court.

“The children in this hotel averted disaster only because we happened to hear about them before they were deported, yet hundreds if not thousands of other children are being sent back to harm in secret,” said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union. “The government must stop expelling children in secret without giving them asylum hearings.”

The children will be moved by migration authorities to shelters run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where they will have access to legal representatives and can pursue asylum cases or other migration relief to attempt to stay in the nation.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Hilton, which owns the Hampton Inn brand name, stated franchisees owned all 3 Hampton Inns and the others in Phoenix and El Paso, Texas, would likewise stop kid detention in its hotels. Hilton stated in a declaration that the business anticipated all of its franchisees “to reject business that would use a hotel in this way.”

The Associated Press added to this short article.