US won’t allow new students into country for online-only classes

One individual acquainted with the matter informed CNN previously this month that the White House felt the blowback to the proposition which some inside the West Wing think it was improperly developed and carried out.
According to another source, the White House focused rather on having the guideline use just to new students, instead of students currently in theUS
.
Students had expressed frustration and concern over their next actions, as universities and colleges revealed choices to move all courses online amidst the continuous pandemic.
Friday’s statement focuses just on new students.
“Nonimmigrant students in new or initial status after March 9 will not be able to enter the U.S. to enroll in a U.S. school as a nonimmigrant student for the fall term to pursue a full course of student that is 100 percent online,” ICE stated in a declaration.