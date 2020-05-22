US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty to negatively affect security – Chinese diplomat – Panorama

Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies will negatively affect security and stability in sure elements of the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian mentioned at a briefing on Friday, in accordance to TASS.

“Such a move will have a negative impact on security and stability in certain regions,” he identified. “We deeply regret the situation,” the Chinese diplomat added.

According to Zhao Lijian, Washington’s plans to pull out of the treaty, in addition to its “tendency to take unilateral steps,” solely emphasize that the US authorities are caught within the Cold War period. “It also shows that the United States is abandoning its international obligations,” the diplomat burdened.

US President Donald Trump introduced on Thursday that Washington supposed to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, which permits member states to conduct surveillance flights over each other’s territories so as to confirm arms management agreements implementation. The US authorities cited Russia’s alleged violations of the treaty to justify their choice. Moscow has repeatedly rejected such allegations.