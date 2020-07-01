US ‘willing to take’ military action to stop Iran’s nuclear program – Armenian News

The Trump administration will use military force if that is what it takes to prevent Iran from finding a nuclear weapon, President Trump’s envoy for Iran, Axios reports, citing Brian Hook from Jerusalem.

Hook is said to be on a regional tour to discuss Iran with U.S. allies, with stops in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Israel. The main issue on his agenda may be the US efforts to extend an international arms embargo on Iran beyond October, if it is due to expire.

“What I am hearing very obviously is that the arms embargo on Iran can’t be allowed to expire. When you start to see the Israelis and the Arabs agree on something so strongly, people should listen,” Hook said.

Russia and China, both members of the UN Security Council, oppose the U.S. efforts to extend the embargo.

The US has attempted to apply public pressure on those countries, and Hook is trying to mobilize support from other Security Council members.

“I am hopeful because Russia and China also want a stable Middle East and if they let the arms embargo expire, that won’t be possible, because in four months Iran will be free to import and export heavy weapons,” Hook said.

“They will move them to their proxies — Hamas, Hezbollah and other Shia militias that threaten Israel and our Arab partners.”