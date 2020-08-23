US weather: Marco and Laura will likely slam the Gulf Coast as hurricanes

First up: Tropical Storm Marco, which is anticipated to reinforce to a Category 1 typhoon Sunday prior to making landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon.

“This is the more imminent threat because it will make landfall first,” stated CNN meteorologistAllison Chinchar

Then there’s Tropical Storm Laura, which is likewise anticipated to reinforce to a cyclone prior to it makes landfall in the United States late Wednesday or early Thursday– likewise on or near the Louisiana coast.

“Ultimately, the big concern is going to be storm surge,” Chinchar stated. The National Hurricane Center alerted of “ life-threatening storm surge ” as Marco churned closer to the Gulf Coast. The NHC provided a storm rise cautioning for seaside cities from Morgan City, Louisiana, east to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. “A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours,” the typhoon center stated. Marco is anticipated to bring a storm rise height of 4 to 6 feet for Biloxi, Mississippi, and Grand Isle, Louisiana, Chinchar stated. Bowl- formed New Orleans is at threat “Since New Orleans is not actually on the coast, it will be more indirectly impacted via Lake Pontchartrain, which is expected to have surge heights of 2 to 4 feet,” Chinchar stated. That, integrated with 4 to 6 inches of rain, suggests New Orleans might floodMonday “New Orleans is especially at risk because it is essentially shaped like a bowl,” …

