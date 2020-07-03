US Weather: July 4 heatwave could merge ‘ring of fire’ systems

A weather phenomenon referred to as the ‘ring of fire’ could be experienced over central parts of the United States this July 4th week-end as temperatures soar.

A blast of heat over the Midwest portion of the nation in conjunction with weather systems at opposite ends of the country could lead to some violent storms in the the center developing a ‘ring of fire pattern’.

It would see storms circulating along the edges of heat dome resulting in some powerful thunderstorms, especially over the northern Plains.

The National Weather service warned of severe thunderstorms on Friday night in Montana and the western Dakotas, while excessive rainfall could cause flash flooding over northern New Jersey, southern New York and western Connecticut.

The jet steam has moved northwards allowing an unbelievable amount of heat to maneuver in across a vast chunk of the country

The initial blast of heat is likely to linger for several weeks as summer takes hold with temperatures forecast to be far higher than usual

The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning over high temperatures and strong winds

Beachgoers sunbathe as beaches are reopened with restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus as places like Miami Beach, pictured, endured record temperatures

‘The first half of July looks to possess well-above-normal temperatures, at pretty high probabilities, beginning round the Fourth of July or slightly before,’ Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, told NBC News.

Gottschalck said a few regions should come under heat advisories and excessive heat watches because the warmth continues well in to the evenings.

‘Our models indicate that is going to be significantly persistent through the first fourteen days of July, and potentially longer,’ he said.

The heat is sticking around due to the jet stream moving further north which has developing a ‘ridging effect’ which allows for warm, drier conditions on a lawn.

The Ring of Fire refers to storms that move a large area of ruthless and sees high temperatures as shown in this map for Friday July 3

Storm clusters that run through the flow involving the weather systems can be strong and contain gusty winds and locally heavy rain

Hotter than normal temperatures are likely to be seen across main body of the U.S. for weeks

This also creates a ‘ring of fire’ weather pattern system in which storms ride across the periphery of the heat dome and trigger severe thunderstorms across the northern Plains, that he said.

Current forecasts show a so-called ‘heat dome’ could stick around well into the month.

The extreme weather is the first major heatwave of the summer season and is expected to last for several weeks, stretched from eastern New Mexico and Colorado over the central Plains and in to the Northeast.

Although the presence of high temperatures comes with its set of issues, the Climate Prediction Center has been working alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to manage heat waves during the pandemic.

People go to the beach in Huntington Beach, California in May

Dealing with the heatwave might be even more problematic this year as a result of coronavirus this means many cooling centers targeted at providing relief may not even open

Some cities that might as a rule have provided assistance such as cooling centers for individuals who are susceptible may not be in a position to do so in 2010 because of social distancing guidelines.

‘We’re coping with such a unique situation, where even if some areas can open up cooling centers and things like that, they’re more likely to have limited capacity,’ said Julie Caron, a climate scientist to NBC.

‘So now, you could have a susceptible population which has to make a choice to either stay home and risk the heat or go to a cooling center and risk contact with the virus.’