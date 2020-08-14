US watchdog finds two Donald Trump officials ineligible for their jobs

Two leading officials at the Department of Homeland Security are not qualified to serve in their present functions, a US congressional watchdog stated on Friday, a rebuke to Donald Trump’s extensive usage of non-Senate verified appointees.

The Government Accountability Office stated the visits of Chad Wolf, the acting DHS secretary, and Ken Cuccinelli, who serves as the company’s deputy, did not follow federal laws that govern the filling of senior US federal government jobs.

The finding by the GAO, which reports to Congress, comes as DHS has actually dealt with extreme analysis over the actions of its officers in Portland, Oregon, and the collection of intelligence on reporters who have actually covered the company.

DHS has actually not had a Senate- verified leader because April 2019, when Kirstjen Nielsen resigned as secretary. Since then, Mr Trump has actually placed officials in an “acting” capability, preventing the analysis that candidates usually deal with when they go through an election and verification procedure in the Senate.

The GAO’s report on Friday stated that the incorrect authorities had actually been successful Ms Nielsen when she resigned, suggesting that the subsequent modifications to the succession procedure that led the way for Mr Wolf’s ascension were likewise illegal. Mr Wolf had raised Mr Cuccinelli to a deputy function under the exact same problematic …