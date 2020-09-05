US unrest: Dark-clad thugs on planes and other claims fact-checked



Protests versus bigotry in the US city of Portland have actually passed the 100-day mark





Images of demonstrations in American cities and disputes about what lags the discontent have actually flooded social networks. Misleading details and unproven rumours are swarming too.

Here are a few of the claims we have actually been examining.

Claim: President Trump states thugs in uniforms intent on prompting discontent have actually been seen circumnavigating the United States on an aircraft

Verdict: There have actually been no reports that this occurrence occurred, and the White House has actually offered no proof

President Trump informed Fox News previously today that somebody had actually seen “thugs… in dark uniforms” on an aircraft predestined for Washington DC intent on doing damage at the Republican National Convention recently.

A day later on he informed press reporters that the witness saw an”entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, rioters, people looking for trouble”

The president was on his method to Wisconsin where days of demonstration followed the authorities shooting of a black …