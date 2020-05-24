US unemployment to remain in double digits until November election, White House predicts

A high financial adviser to Donald Trump has predicted that the unemployment fee may nonetheless be in double digits by the 2020 presidential election in November, because the variety of unemployed Americans continues to creep upward due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump administration officers anticipate the unemployment fee to eclipse 20 per cent by the top of May, the best such determine because the Great Depression, senior White House financial adviser Kevin Hassett stated in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

“Unemployment will be something that moves back slower,” Mr Hassett stated.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Mr Hassett stated whereas he expects the unemployment fee to attain an inflection level in the approaching weeks and that it may enhance extra quickly than present projections, “you’re going to be starting at a number in the twenties and working your way down,” which can be a gradual course of.





“If there were a vaccine in July, then I’d be way more optimistic” about getting the unemployment fee again beneath 10 per cent, Mr Hassett stated.

The unemployment fee reached 14.7 per cent in April as companies continued to shutter over well being issues associated to Covid-19.

More follows…