US unemployment: Kevin Hassett says unemployment rate could be in double-digits in November

“My expectation is that since there’s still initial claims for unemployment insurance in May, that the unemployment rate will be higher in June than in May, but then after that it should start to trend down,” Hassett mentioned.

Asked by Bash if “it’s possible that unemployment will be in double digits in November,” Hassett replied: “Yes, I do. But I think that all the signs of economic recovery are going to be raging everywhere.”

“Of course you could still not be back to full employment by September or October,” he added. “If there were a vaccine in July, then I’d be way more optimistic about it.”