US unemployment: Kevin Hassett says unemployment rate could be in double-digits in November

By
Jackson Delong
-

“My expectation is that since there’s still initial claims for unemployment insurance in May, that the unemployment rate will be higher in June than in May, but then after that it should start to trend down,” Hassett mentioned.

Asked by Bash if “it’s possible that unemployment will be in double digits in November,” Hassett replied: “Yes, I do. But I think that all the signs of economic recovery are going to be raging everywhere.”

“Of course you could still not be back to full employment by September or October,” he added. “If there were a vaccine in July, then I’d be way more optimistic about it.”

A dismal unemployment rate could negatively influence Trump’s reelection prospects, as he is made the sturdy employment numbers which have existed for many of his presidency a key speaking level throughout rallies and interviews.

The comments from Hassett come two days after he told CNN that he thinks the unemployment rate, which hit 14.7% in April, could rise to 22% to 23% by May and edge up a bit in June earlier than heading decrease.

“June will be higher,” he mentioned on Friday. “That will be the turning point.”

Hassett’s predictions additionally come as states begin to reopen, paving the way in which for a number of the financial pressure caused by the pandemic to probably begin to lower. But the adviser famous on Sunday that unemployment figures, which have already hit historic ranges, “will be something that moves back slower.”

Hassett mentioned final week he believes many unemployed and furloughed staff would possibly return to the labor power extra rapidly than he beforehand anticipated. He credited the short response from politicians and the Fed.

“This was the biggest negative shock ever, but we also had the biggest policy response ever,” Hassett mentioned.

