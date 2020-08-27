US troops injured in interaction with Russian forces in Syria – Middle East Monitor

A little number of U.S. troops were injured throughout an interaction with Russian forces in Syria, 2 U.S. authorities informed Reuters on Wednesday.

While such interactions in between American and Russian forces are not unusual, the occurrence highlights the dangers of troops from both nations running in close distance in northern Syria and the capacity for an escalation in stress, Reuters reports.

One of the authorities, speaking on the condition of privacy, stated the injuries were an outcome of a crash and not any exchange of fire.

The other authorities stated the occurrence happened previously today in northeastern Syria and the injuries were moderate.

The Pentagon and the U.S. armed force’s Central Command, which manages U.S. forces in the area, decreased to comment.

The U.S. armed force does not normally discuss injuries. However, last month a paratrooper was eliminated throughout a lorry rollover mishap in eastern Syria.

Videos on social networks revealed Russian military automobiles, backed by a set of helicopters, driving alarmingly near U.S. armored automobiles. The origin of the videos was uncertain.

Earlier this year, another video revealed a close interaction in between troops on a Syrian roadway.

About 500 U.S forces stay in northern Syria after a sharp …