US troops come under attack in Syria, 2 Americans apologize to Japan court for role in Ghosn escape
Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita reports the latest news from around the world including US forces coming under attack in Syria following airstrikes, Former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma is sentenced to prison, and two Americans apologize to a court in Japan for their role in helping Carlos Ghosn escape.

